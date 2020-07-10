Running online classes with parent's support: TRSMA

Karimnagar: TRSMA (Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association) State president Yadagiri Shekar Rao condemned the allegations of various student organisations against private educational institutions that the institutions are looting parents in the name of online classes.



In a statement released here on Friday, Y Shekar Rao stated that they started online classes with the pressure exerted by the parents, who believed that online classes are the only means to provide education to their children in the present situation across the State and to fill the gap that came due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Moreover, no private institution has increased fees for 2020-21 academic year and not collecting tuition fees as per the guidelines issued under GO No 46 by the State government, he added.

'The government has every right to take action against such educational institutions that are violating the orders issued by it. Even TRSMA will support the government in such matters. But it is not fair to insist private educational institutions not to collect fees for the academic year, which was completed even after providing full educational services to students,' he pointed out.

Shekar Rao appealed the student unions not to encourage parents and attack private educational institutions, which are sincerely working for the bright future of the children and not to make derogatory comments against them, which may damage the reputation of teachers and management of private educational institutions.

Even in their hard times, TRSMA is conducting online classes for the sake of students to protect the education system.

The students also slowly getting habituated to online class system and concentrating on studies, Shekar said. It is the responsibility of TRSMA to work in the better interest of teaching community and for their welfare, he added.