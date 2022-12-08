Rythu Bandhu amount into accounts in 10 days: KCR

Jagityal: The cash incentive under the Rythu Bandhu scheme will be given to farmers in next 10 days, informed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao here on Wednesday.

Addressing a public meeting here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the State Cabinet meeting will be held on December 10 and the decision will be taken to deposit the cash into the bank accounts of farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

"As long as KCR is alive in the position of Chief Minister, the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema schemes will continue in Telangana," the Chief Minister said.

Stating that various measures have been initiated for the welfare of farmers, KCR said the Telangana is the only State which is purchasing every grain of paddy produced by farmers and this procurement process will continue forever.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs100 crore for the development of Kondagattu temple in Jagityal district. The State government has already allocated 384 acres to the temple. With the proposed amount, the temple will be developed on the lines of Yadadri temple," KCR said. The Chief Minister also announced Rs 10 crore for each Assembly constituency in Karimnagar and Jagtial districts.

Stating that the development fruits are being reached to all sections of people in the State, the Chief Minister said the Telangana is the only State giving a monthly pension to beedi workers and setting up over 1,000 Gurukul schools for different communities.

Coming down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre for implementing the lopsided policies against the people, the Chief Minister alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India programme has utterly failed to bring changes in the country and said that the Centre could not make even the crackers under the scheme.