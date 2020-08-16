Sabitha inaugurates e-office system in Ranga Reddy district 

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated e-office system on occasion of Independence Day in Ranga Reddy district collectorate on Saturday.



On the occasion, the Minister said that the State government has begun introducing the much awaited e-office system in the government departments to increase transparency and accountability in the administration. Though the e-office system was promulgated several months ago, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao emphasized to implement it at the earliest especially in the wake of coronavirus where contactless work had become essential.

District Collector Amoy Kumar said, The e-Office system is launched in 54 departments on Saturday,e-office system allows for quick disposal of files electronically, making all operations paperless, after successful implementation in the initial phase, the e-office system will be later extended to other departments in a phased manner. The new system will be beneficial as it would ensure greater transparency. It will also save a lot of time and unnecessary paperwork. This system is the need of the hour as it will ensure that every petition or representation is accountable. The e-office system allows for quick disposal of files electronically, making all operations paperless.

Additional Collectors Harish, Prathik Jain and other public representatives were also present.