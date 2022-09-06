Sabitha Indra Reddy presents State awards to 129 teachers

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Teachers' Day, around 129 teachers of Telangana were recognized and conferred with State awards.Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy presented the awards to teachers at Ravindra Barathi.

Of the 129 teachers, 50 are from School Education, 64 from Collegiate Education, 10 from Intermediate Education, three from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Residential Educational Institutions Society, and five from TSWREIS,

Addressing the gathering, Tourism and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud said," After parents, a teacher plays an important role in a student's life; they struggle to ensure that their students excel.

The Education minister said no other profession gives as much satisfaction as teaching. "A teacher plays a key role in building a student's career."

T. Murali Krishna Murthy, headmaster, ZP HS Kowkur, Alwal (M), said, "this is indeed a priceless moment for me;this honour will encourage me to do even more. Being from a poor family, I was not able to access higher education because our schools did not have proper facilities. So what I could not achieve, I tried to provide all facilities to my school students."

T Madhusudhan Rao, SGT, Shantinikethan UPS School (aided), Hyderabad, said there has been a rapid transition in the education sector. Not only textbooks, we are also focusing on well-being of and mental health of students in our school."