Sabitha launches free coaching for competitive exams in 6 varsities

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, along with the officials of Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE), launched free coaching classes for competitive examinations in six universities across Telangana virtually on Wednesday.

Recently during the Assembly session, the government announced the recruitment of various posts in the State. The coaching centres are at the universities of Osmania, Telangana, Satavahana, Kakatiya, Mahatma Gandhi and Palamuru, which will prepare and equip students to excel in the competitive examinations, including TSPSC groups, banking and IAS.

Launching the coaching classes virtually from the TSCHE office, the minister, said, "Very happy to announce that students who are preparing for competitive examinations need not worry, as they can freely take the coaching at the six universities across Telangana. The centres will give a ray of hope to students preparing for the exams."

She added, "Everyone has a dream to be well settled in life. There are many youths who every year struggle to get jobs. So, to provide them employment, the government announced recruitment of various posts. It is planning to issue notification of posts, that includes Fire Service, teaching and police. The coaching centres will help motivate and encourage more youth to appear in competitive exams".

Prof R Limbadri, TSCHE chairman, said, "The classes in universities will help those students, who are unable to join private coaching centres due to hefty fees, avail free coaching. At present this facility is only for students of the six universities. Also, for coaching, specialised professors will be teaching students. At the universities, classrooms for various competitive examinations have been set up. Books of various competitive examinations are available in government libraries. Students can avail the books."