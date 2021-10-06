Sadak Bandh successful in Khammam dist

Khammam: Demanding that the government must solve Podu lands issues across the State, leaders of TDP, Congress and Left parties blocked national highway (Sadak Bandh) in the erstwhile Khammam district on Tuesday. The protesters raised anti-government slogans.

In the dharna in Aswaraopeta mandal headquarters, CPM State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy,

CPI (ML) State leader Potu Ranaga Rao and TDP State president B Narasimhulu and others participated.

The leaders came down heavily on the TRS government, alleging that the TRS government was cheating Podu farmers in the State for the last seven years. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised Tribal people that he will solve their podu lands issues but didn't kept promise till date. They questioned the TRS government, "Where are funds, water and employment."

They criticised that CM KCR was giving importance to his family members only and continuing family rule in the State. They alleged that Dalit Bandhu scheme was being implemented only to attract Dalit voters in Husnabad by-poll.

They demanded the government to solve Podu land issues immediately.

Opposition party leaders and activists participated in Sadak Bandh programme in Khammam, Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam.