Sajjanar serves notice on BRS leader Praveen Kumar

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner served notices to former IPS officer and BRS general secretary RS Praveen Kumar seeking proof from the BRS leader with regard to allegations that he had leveled in phone tapping case, while Praveen Kumar has claimed that he was served a notice at midnight by the SIT in the phone-tapping case.

The BRS leader made a statement that VC Sajjanar has no moral right to head the SIT. He said that his statement was based on the facts and did not resort to any character assassination. Let Sajjanar come out clear stating that he had no cases pending against him.

The former IPS officer said cases were filed in Andhra Pradesh on June 9, 2015, alleging that the intelligence officer had tapped his phone illegally, after the ‘cash-for-vote’ incident came to light, and Sajjanar was one of the police officers named.

He termed the notice served on him as part of the ongoing attempts of attention diversion by the government and sought to know how long the government would continue the drama with notices.