Sajjanar warns against fake news on chain snatchings

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Thursday has clarified that claims circulating on social media about a sharp rise in chain snatching incidents and the alleged presence of international gangs in the city are completely false and baseless.

The Commissioner on social media posted that such rumours often surfaced whenever gold prices increase and are aimed solely at creating fear and panic among citizens. Sajjanar further denied any abnormal rise in chain snatching cases and confirmed that no international gangs were operating in Hyderabad.