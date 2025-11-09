Sakhi team rescues mentally unstable woman

Nagarkurnool: Prompt response from officials, triggered by a Hans India report, led to the rescue of a mentally unstable woman who had been living in distress under a traffic board near the Nagarkurnool bus stand for the past few days.

For nearly four days, locals had noticed the unidentified woman eating and sleeping at the same spot, raising concerns about her safety and health. Disturbed by her pitiable condition, residents appealed to the authorities and police to take immediate action.

Responding to these concerns, Hans India published a story on its web portal on Saturday morning, drawing the attention of district officials. Soon after the report went live, a Hans India correspondent contacted the 181 Women Helpline, alerting them about the woman’s situation.

Following the alert, District Sakhi Centre Coordinator Sunitha and She Team In-charge Vijayalakshmi reached the location. Upon inquiry, they found that the woman appeared mentally unstable and unable to communicate properly. When approached by the officials, she became frightened and attempted to flee the area. However, after nearly two hours of effort, the Sakhi team managed to calm her down and rescue her.

The woman was shifted to the Government Hospital here where she underwent a medical examination. Doctors later identified her as Dilari, a resident of Giridih district in Jharkhand.

Officials appreciated Hans India for its proactive reporting, stating that the publication played a vital role in bringing the matter to light and enabling a timely rescue.