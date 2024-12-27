Samagra Shiksha Employees Intensify Strike, Demand Job Regularization in Telangana

Gadwal : Samagra Shiksha employees across Telangana have been on strike, demanding regularization of their jobs. The protestors recalled Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's earlier promise, made during his tenure as PCC Chairman, when he assured them that their issues would be resolved before finishing his tea at a protest held at Warangal’s Ekashila Park. The employees are now urging the Chief Minister to fulfill his promise and regularize their employment.

In Jogulamba Gadwal district, the strike has been ongoing for 19 days. As part of their protest, employees organized a rally today. Starting from Shruthi Vanam, they marched through Ambedkar Chowk to Sunkulamma Temple, where they performed rituals and offered Bonalu, praying for the Chief Minister to respond promptly and fulfill their demands. Along the route, they chanted slogans calling for regularization.

Key participants included District Secretary Husseenaappa, General Secretary Gopal, Women's Wing President Pranitha, and various other departmental leaders. The rally also saw active participation from numerous Samagra Shiksha employees from the district.

Following the temple rituals and rally, the protestors paid homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, honoring his contributions to the nation.











































