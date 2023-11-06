Sanathnagar Congress candidate Kota Neelima assures of implementing all guarantees

Dr. Kota Neelima, the Congress MLA candidate for Sanathnagar Constituency, has promised to provide government schemes to all deserving individuals. In the Begumpet division, around 100 workers from BRS and YSRCP joined the Congress under the leadership of MD Salim Khan, in the presence of Dr. Kota Neelima. A door-to-door campaign was conducted, during which many women expressed their concerns about not receiving government schemes.

Dr. Kota Neelima questioned why the deserving individuals are not receiving the government schemes and alleged that the KCR government has failed in this regard. She criticized the local minister for neglecting to provide clean and good water, highlighting that even clean water is not available in the Bastis. She emphasized the need to change the government, stating that the time has come to demand better services, including access to clean water.

The program was attended by Congress party division president Amanullah Khan, as well as other leaders such as Hanif Khan, Azam, Aziz, Sarwar Khan, Nazir, Parashuram, Mahesh, Akash, and others.















