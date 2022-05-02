Sand, land & liquor mafia thriving in State: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Narayanpet: The 18th day of Praja Sangrama Yatra led by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar reached Dhanwarda mandal in Narayanpet district on Sunday. Addressing a public meeting there, he leader slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for making Telangana state an 'adda' (home) for sand, land and liquor mafia, and thereby ruining the lives of farmers, poor and down trodden communities.

Accompanied by hundreds of volunteers, Bandi Sanjay visited Kollampally, Lingampally, and Manipur Tanda and met with women, farmers, members of ST and Madari communities and enquired about their living conditions. He also asked if the paddy procurement was going on in their areas, and whether they were getting benefits from any of the welfare schemes for the Medaris.

The ST leaders from Lingampally Tanda accorded him a grand welcome and poured their woes that the TRS government had fooled them by promising double bedrooms and 12 per cent reservation. With the government not caring to lift them out of poverty, they were forced to forced to migrate to other places for a living, they rued. Sanjay said their troubles would end when the BJP came to power.

Later Bandi Sanjay, along with BJP National Executive member Vivek Venkatswamy, reached Kollampally where the latter levelled serious allegations against KCR and said the CM had completely ruined the entire state of Telangana.

Except his family members, no one had prospered, as the government did not fulfil any of its promises such as double bedrooms, proper education to children, sound heathcare for all etc. The State was not extending Ayushman Bharat health scheme, fearing PM Narendra Modi would get name. He also alleged a lot of graft in irrigation projects.

Sanjay Kumar assured the BC Medari community members that the BJP government would get them the ST status. Also, the reservations for STs would be enhanced to 10 per cent from the current 6 per cent, he added.

In the evening, Dr K Laxman, OBC Morcha National President, also took part in the padayatra. He said the great success of the yatra was sending shockwaves to Pragathi Bhavan and KCR and TRS leaders were worried over its impact.