Sand mafia running rampant for 30 years

Wanaparthy: Sand is being illegally transported at night from the floodplain areas of Krishna River in Pebbair mandal, including Janampalli and Ramapuram villages. Despite the change of governments and officials, there seems to be no change in the sand mafia.

In Gopalpet mandal, the sand mafia continues to operate brazenly, acting as both rulers and ministers. According to several locals, the sand mafia has been running with the tacit support of authorities for the past 30 years. Recently, acting on the orders of the SP, special police conducted a surprise raid in front of the post office in Gopalpet mandal and seized three sand-laden tractors and a JCB.

However, details regarding the own-ership of these vehicles, how long they have been operating, and where exactly the illegally mined sand is being transported remain unclear. Notably, these vehicles did not even have number plates. Meanwhile, illegal sand mining continues in full swing in Janampalli, Budidipadu and Ayvaripalli villages of Pebbair mandal.