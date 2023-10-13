Live
- Supreme Court stays CBI probe into the staff recruitment process of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad
- Delhi HC seeks ED's reply on Sanjay Singh's plea against arrest & remand in excise policy case
- ‘Drugs seized in Assam’: Shipment comes from Mizoram, says police
- India’s forex kitty falls for 5th week in a row
- WhatsApp rolling out new updated interface for Android beta app
- Assam to distribute 3.69 lakh bicycles to school students
- Boeing's 1st crewed Starliner flight delayed to mid-April 2024: NASA
- Siddaramaiah attacks PM Modi over India’s ranking in global hunger index
- Fears grow of second front if Hezbollah joins Hamas-Israel war
- Bengal school jobs case: Fresh questioning of Partha Chatterjee by CBI
Just In
Sandeep Shandilya appointed as Hyderabad Commissioner of police
Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari issued an order appointing Sandeep Shandilya as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Hyderabad. Sandeep Shandilya, who previously served as the Cyberabad CP, will assume his new role on Saturday.
Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari issued an order appointing Sandeep Shandilya as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Hyderabad. Sandeep Shandilya, who previously served as the Cyberabad CP, will assume his new role on Saturday.
In light of the upcoming Telangana elections, the Election Commission (EC) has transferred 20 officials in the state. This includes the transfer of four District Collectors and 13 IPS officers, including Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand. The EC has advised the government to appoint new individuals to fill these positions. Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has sent the proposed list of replacements to the EC, and several names have been finalized.
Orders have been issued for the appointment of new IAS and IPS officers in Telangana, covering various positions. Ten districts have received new Superintendents of Police (SPs), and new Commissioners have been appointed for Warangal and Nizamabad.