Sandeep Shandilya appointed as Hyderabad Commissioner of police

Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari issued an order appointing Sandeep Shandilya as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Hyderabad. Sandeep Shandilya, who previously served as the Cyberabad CP, will assume his new role on Saturday.

In light of the upcoming Telangana elections, the Election Commission (EC) has transferred 20 officials in the state. This includes the transfer of four District Collectors and 13 IPS officers, including Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand. The EC has advised the government to appoint new individuals to fill these positions. Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has sent the proposed list of replacements to the EC, and several names have been finalized.

Orders have been issued for the appointment of new IAS and IPS officers in Telangana, covering various positions. Ten districts have received new Superintendents of Police (SPs), and new Commissioners have been appointed for Warangal and Nizamabad.







