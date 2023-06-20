Sangareddy: Man catches stalker harassing his wife, arrested

Sangareddy: A young man who was harassing his wife by sending obscene pictures on WhatsApp was cleverly caught by her husband and handed him over to the police. He investigated the case like a detective and made the accused walk into the police station.



This incident took place in Sadashivapet in Sangareddy district with twists that give the story of the movie.

It is learnt that an unknown person began harassing the wife of a private employee from Sadashivapet over the phone. After getting obscene pictures on WhatsApp, the housewife informed her husband.

The husband, who gave courage to his wife, started the investigating himself to catch the accused. While researching with the help of various apps based on the mobile number, it was found that he is a young man from a village near Medak. The victim's husband, who also collected the photo of the accused, went to that town with his friends.

To let the accused escape the man enacted a new drama. He inquired in the village showing the photo of the accused that he had taken a loan from his company and was not repaying it. The villagers also gave the address that the young man was staying near Sangareddy. After collecting the phone number of the accused's relative, the victim's husband returned from the village.

He called that relative and said that that the man had taken a loan from the company, and he deliberately started a fight saying that he would not return the money. As the dispute escalated, the accused's relative challenged him to come to the police station to settle the matter of loan.

The accused came to the Sangareddy police station. The victim's husband was already there in police station with all the evidence. As the evidence was clear in front of the eyes, the accused has to confess the crime.