Sangareddy: Man climbs tree to escape from being vaccinated

In an hilarious incident, man climbed tree in order to avoid the vaccine here at Sangareddy district on Tuesday.



Going into details, Ghousuddin, a resident of Rejinthal village in Nyalkal mandalis said to be scared of the vaccine jab and escaped from his house when health workers reached his house to administer the vaccine dose. On search of family members, the man was found on tree and did not listen to his family when they tried to persuade him to get the jab.

Locals said that the 33-year-old man got down from the tree after an hour when the health workers left his home. Also, people in the Nalsabgadda area in Sangareddy town refused to take the vaccine when the health workers visited their houses. They argued with the officials and asked if it was compulsory to take the vaccine.

In order to complete 100 per cent vaccination in the state, the health workers are going door to door to administer the vaccine.