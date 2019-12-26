Sangareddy: MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy takes part in Christmas celebrations

Sangareddy: Christmas celebrations were held on a grand note at CSE, Catholic and Methodist churches in Sangareddy on Wednesday. MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was chief guest.

He lauded State government for implementing several welfare schemes. Expressing happiness over taking part in the celebrations every year, he cut cake and distributed among children. Former MLA Chinta Prabhakar, Church father John, TRS leaders Vijayender Reddy, Kondal Reddy, Bucchi Reddy, Venkateshwarlu and others were present.