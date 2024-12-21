Santhosh Nagar devpt works at frenetic pace

Hyderabad : Several developmental works have been taken up in the Santosh Nagar circle at an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore. The work includes the laying of new sewerage and drinking water pipelines, junction beautification and a re-carpeting road.

Residents of the Old Santosh Nagar colony, New Santosh Nagar colony, Azad Nagar, and CRIDA road have been grappling with issues such as sewage overflow and insufficient drinking water. These problems stem from the lack of upgradation of the infrastructure to meet current needs. In response, efforts to revamp the pipeline systems have been initiated to address these critical concerns.

With the recently sanctioned amount of about Rs 2.5 crore, the developmental works in Santosh Nagar picked up pace. According to the Santosh Nagar corporator, the works started a week ago following the sanction of the budget from the GHMC to the Santosh Nagar division under the Yakutpura constituency. Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain, the corporator for Santosh Nagar, emphasised that efforts have been intensified to reduce any disruption for residents, assuring that the projects will be completed as scheduled.

“The works were sanctioned in different phases, and for the first phase an amount of Rs 2.5 crore has been sanctioned. After the completion of the current phase, the remaining phase works will be started,” said Muzaffar.

Muzaffar Hussain, along with GHMC officers, was regularly overseeing the ongoing works in the area. Several works were started recently in Santosh Nagar, like the laying of a sewerage pipeline between Rumaan Hotel in Santosh Nagar X roads -CRIDA road, which was worth Rs 50 lakh. At the CRIDA road near the water tank, junction beautification works were taken up, which were worth Rs 10 lakh and works worth Rs 45 lakh were taken up on Milad road.

Moreover, in the Old Santosh Nagar colony, remodelling of the sewage pipelines worth Rs 32 lakh was started, and works worth Rs 3 lakh were done in Maulana Azad Nagar. Other works in progress were a drain pipe at CC road near Ravindra Bharathi School worth Rs 22 lakh and a drinking water pipeline worth Rs 12 lakh in Aditya Colony.

According to residents, the sewage line remained a cause of concern for days, as each alternate day sewage overflow was witnessed. As more buildings and apartments continue to rise in the area, residents are continuing to grapple with these civic challenges.

“After the representation to MLA and corporator, the works started, and I hope that after the remodelling of the sewerage line, there won't be further inconvenience,” said Mohammed Riyaz, a resident.