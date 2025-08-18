Sarvai Papanna Goud Remembered on his 375 birth Anniversary, MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy paid rich tributes

Mahbubnagar: Mahbubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy paid rich tributes to legendary Bahujan warrior Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud on his 375th birth anniversary in Mahabubnagar on Monday. Garlanding Papanna's statue in the district, the MLA describied him as a true revolutionary who proved that when the oppressed and Bahujans unite, they can achieve political power.

At a program held at Padmavati Colony, Green Belt in Mahbubnagar, the MLA garlanded Papanna’s statue and recalled his remarkable contribution to social justice and people’s empowerment nearly 350 years ago.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that Papanna was the first Bahujan king who, in the 17th century, raised his own army, fought against feudal lords and jagirdars, and established a Bahujan kingdom with Khilashapur as his capital. “Papanna Goud dreamt of a society without caste, religious, or communal divisions and stood as a symbol of courage and social justice, much before Mahatma Jyotirao Phule,” he said.

He narrated how Papanna united Bahujans, Dalits, and minorities, formed a guerrilla army, looted the wealth of landlords, and distributed it among the poor. In 1675, he established his rule with Sarvaipet as the center and expanded his territory by capturing several estates. After Aurangzeb’s death, Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah recognized Papanna’s authority and even offered him a treaty, making him ruler of Golconda Fort. “For the first time, the Bahujan flag fluttered atop Golconda Fort,” the MLA added.

However, unable to tolerate his rule, landlords and feudal chiefs conspired with the Mughal rulers to dethrone him. Though Papanna fought valiantly, he was severely injured, and his death remains shrouded in legend. “Yet, he lives forever in the hearts of Telangana’s people as a symbol of Bahujan pride and resistance,” said Srinivas Reddy.

The MLA announced that the Telangana government, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, would officially organize Papanna’s birth and death anniversaries. He also revealed plans to install a statue of Papanna at Tank Bund, Hyderabad, and to set up his statues in villages across Telangana so that future generations learn about his history.

Highlighting the Congress government’s commitment to social justice, he reminded that the Assembly had already passed a resolution providing 42% reservation for Backward Classes, though the BJP-led central government opposed it. “We fought in Delhi to ensure Bahujan rights, and we will continue the struggle,” he asserted.

The event was attended by Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Obaidullah Kotwal, District Collector Vijayendra Boi, TPCC General Secretary Mithun Reddy, District Library Chairman Mallu Narasimha Reddy, Market Committee Chairperson Bekkari Anita Madhusudan Reddy, former Municipal Chairman Anand Goud, and several other leaders and dignitaries.