SC permits Telangana govt. to withdraw petition on Krishna tribunal set up

The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the government to withdraw the petition filed to set up Krishna tribunal on water sharing between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. However, after the centre assured to look into the matter of setting the tribunal only if the government withdraws the petition.

On the recommendation of the central government, the Telangana government sought the permission of the apex court to withdraw the petition.

The Supreme Court said that at present it is not giving any orders on setting up tribunal. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka governments objected to petition withdrawal. The government of two states asked the Supreme Court for filing a plea on objecting the withdrawal of petition.

Responding to the plea, the Supreme Court permitted Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to file objecting petition.