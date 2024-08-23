SCB locals urge for alternate day drinking water supply

Hyderabad: Residents of Secunderabad Cantonment Ward 5 submitted a representation letter to Madhukar Naik, chief executive officer, Secunderabad Cantonment Board, on Thursday, urging them to provide alternate day drinking water supply. Locals noted that water is supplied only four to five days a week, with very low pressure, and for just 45 to 50 minutes, which is insufficient for Ward 5 residents' daily needs.

They suggest that Cantonment officials implement an alternative-day water supply to ensure a more reliable and consistent provision of drinking water. This adjustment would greatly ease the difficulties faced by the community.