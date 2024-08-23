Live
- CEMS to conduct 60-day programme on technology
- Sports meet concludes at Sainik School
- Aspirants told to manage time effectively
- City court summons CM in excise case: BJP
- BRS has an ace up its sleeve
- BRS will ratchet up fight for loan waiver, says KTR
- SCB locals urge for alternate day drinking water supply
- Unfair allotment of fertilisers draws flak
- CM Naidu reaches out to accident victims, consoles them
- Yadagirigutta EO lodges plaint against Harish Rao, BRS leaders in PS
Just In
SCB locals urge for alternate day drinking water supply
Highlights
Residents of Secunderabad Cantonment Ward 5 submitted a representation letter to Madhukar Naik, chief executive officer, Secunderabad Cantonment Board, on Thursday, urging them to provide alternate day drinking water supply.
Hyderabad: Residents of Secunderabad Cantonment Ward 5 submitted a representation letter to Madhukar Naik, chief executive officer, Secunderabad Cantonment Board, on Thursday, urging them to provide alternate day drinking water supply. Locals noted that water is supplied only four to five days a week, with very low pressure, and for just 45 to 50 minutes, which is insufficient for Ward 5 residents' daily needs.
They suggest that Cantonment officials implement an alternative-day water supply to ensure a more reliable and consistent provision of drinking water. This adjustment would greatly ease the difficulties faced by the community.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS