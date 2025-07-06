SCCL achieves 100 pc coal transportation in first quarter

Kothagudem: Singareni CMD N Balaram expressed happiness over the company achieving 100 percent coal transportation and 99 percent coal production targets in the first quarter of this financial year.

The coal transportation target from April to June was 160 lakh tonnes, and the company transported 166 lakh tonnes of coal with 103 percent. Similarly, the coal production target was 160 lakh tonnes, and the company produced 159.9 lakh tonnes of coal with 99 percent.

On Saturday, from Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad, the company’s CMD conducted a quarterly progress review with the company’s directors and GMs of all areas. Speaking on the occasion, he said that appropriate steps should be taken to ensure that production in open cast mines does not suffer even during the rainy season.

He directed that the targets set for the month of July be achieved by transporting 2.15 lakh tonnes of coal per day and producing 1.80 lakh tonnes of coal.

Meanwhile, he asked for the ground-breaking ceremony of the VK open cast mine in Kothagudem, which has all the permissions, to be held by the end of this month and appropriate arrangements should be made for that.

He directed that appropriate arrangements should be made to transport the coal produced there to the nearby Chandipada railway siding.

Directors D Satyanarayana Rao (E&M), LV Suryanarayana (Operations), K Venkateswarlu (Projects and Planning), Gautam Potru (PA), ED (Coal Movement) SDM Subhani, Advisor (Forestry) Mohan Parigen, GM (CPP) A Manohar, Corporate GMs, GMs of all areas participated.