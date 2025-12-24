SCCL backbone of the state’s development

Bhupalpally: MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao on Tuesday said Singareni is the backbone of the state’s development and that the company plays a crucial role in fulfilling state and national energy requirements through coal production.

On Tuesday, the MLA attended the celebrations held at the Singareni GM office in Bhupalpalli, organized under the auspices of the Bhupalpalli area, as the chief guest for Singareni Collieries’ 137th foundation day.

In the GM office premises, the MLA and the GM Rajeswar reddy offered flowers and paid tribute to the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, and they hoisted the flag. They then cut a cake arranged on the stage to mark the celebrations.

The MLA said the Singareni company stands as the backbone of the state’s economic development, and that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s people’s government is implementing many welfare schemes to ensure workers receive due recognition for their toil. He stated that worker safety, health, and welfare are the government’s primary goals.

The MLA noted that Singareni is moving forward with modernization and technological development and is setting an example for the nation.He called on everyone to work collectively so that Singareni achieves even greater progress in the future. He added that the government is committed to a sustainable future for Singareni and urged everyone to re-dedicate themselves to keeping the company at the forefront by demonstrating the power of labor. During the event, the MLA honored the best employees by presenting them with shawls.

Children’s dance performances at the program were a special attraction.