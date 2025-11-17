SCCL hands over Rs 1 cr accident insurance cheque

Kothagudem: A cheque distribution programme was held at the Singareni Bhavan in Kothagudem on Sunday during which SCCL Chairman & Managing Director N Balram Naik stated that the company’s Rs 1 crore accident insurance policy has gained national recognition for its scope and effectiveness.

During the event, the CMD handed over a Rs 1 crore cheque to the family of Mohammed Abdul Azeem, who died in an accident on February 25, 2025, and a Rs 40 lakh cheque to the family of Battu Rajeshwara Rao, who lost his life in a rail accident in February 2024.

Later, as part of Singareni’s expanding CSR outreach, the CMD unveiled the first batch of natural honey produced by women trained in beekeeping from project-affected villages in Kothagudem, under a programme conducted in collaboration with the Manab Kalyan Welfare Society, Tripura. The CMD also inaugurated a 150 KW rooftop on-grid solar project at Tekulapalli Colony in Yellandu and reviewed its technical features, generation capacity, and expansion plans. He laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Regallapadu Library, directing officials to complete the project swiftly.