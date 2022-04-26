SCCL will not be privatised, assures Kishan Reddy

Bhupalpally: The Central government has no intention to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said that the TRS government which envies the growth of BJP in Telangana is resorting to mudslinging. The Union Minister was here to review the activities and programmes taken up in the district under the Central government-sponsored Aspirational District Programme, launched in 2018 with an aim to transform 112 most under-developed districts quickly and effectively.

He said that the programme brought a revolutionary change in districts. "Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district has also witnessed a phenomenal change due to the accelerated growth," he said.

During the meeting, Manthani MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu urged the Union Minister to focus on developing and promoting the historic temples and laidback destinations in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts.

He also sought the Union Minister to release funds for the development of UNESCO's World Heritage Site Ramappa temple at Palampet. He sought him to bring Ramappa temple and Kaleshwaram temple under the 'Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive' scheme. The MLA also urged the Minister to establish a medical college and Ayurvedic hospital in Kataram.

Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district Collector Bhavesh Mishra were among others were present.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy along with Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender inspected Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Regonda mandal headquarters. The Minister who interacted with the patients said that the facilities in the PHC are very good. Later, he visited Pandavula Gutta, a prehistoric rock art site in the region. He emphasised the need for protecting the site by bringing it under the Archaeology department. He offered prayers at the Ramalayam in the Regonda mandal. BJP leader Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy and party spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy were present.