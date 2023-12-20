Schoolchildren protest suspension of bus services

Kodangal: In a compelling display of dissent, a group of schoolchildren took to the Neeturu Gate on National Highway 163, demanding the immediate reinstatement of crucial bus services connecting Kodangal to Neeturu village. The impassioned protest, staged on Tuesday, underscored the students’ frustration at the abrupt discontinuation of their primary means of transportation.



Situated 25-30 km away from Kodangal HQ, the village relies heavily on buses commuting from this considerable distance. The schools, spread along a 30 km stretch, have traditionally been accessible through affordable RTC buses, as the morning hours make hailing autos challenging.

Perceived by locals as a possible repercussion of the Congress government’s ‘free bus rides to women’ scheme, the students found themselves stranded without bus services for a week. Previously, buses operated between 8.30 am and 9 am, but recently, their schedules became erratic, complicating the daily commute for students.

Amidst the uncertainty, officials did not provide any justification for the sudden suspension of buses, leaving the community in the dark about the reasons behind this decision.

However, the narrative took an inspiring turn as the young protestors, aged between 8 and 15, embraced their own ‘David vs Goliath’ moment. The students, frustrated by the lack of transportation, staged a peaceful demonstration by blocking the traffic on the National Highway, demanding the immediate resumption of bus services from Daulatabad and Kodangal Mandals to their village.

Armed with placards and unwavering determination, they blocked traffic on the National Highway, demanding swift action from authorities. Despite repeated pleas from the police, the students stood firm, insisting on assurance from the RTC depot managers of Kosgi and Kodangal. Only after securing this commitment did the students agree to conclude their protest.

In a triumphant twist, the efforts of these youngsters bore fruit as the DM assured them of the prompt resumption of bus services. With this assurance, the students willingly disbanded their protest, restoring normalcy to traffic flow along National Highway 163.

Meanwhile, officials from both Kosgi and Kodangal bus depots have not commented on the reason for disruption of bus services.