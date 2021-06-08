Schools begin online classes against Telangana Government orders

Hyderabad: Despite the State announcing summer holidays for all schools, including those run by private managements, till June 15, several institutions in the City have been conducting online classes for students which have left parents in a quandary. Adding to their woes, schools, which have started classes, refused to share the link of the online classes to students until the entire fee is cleared of the current academic year.



They sent messages to parents asking them to cooperate and ensure that their children attend online classes. "Dear Parent, demo session on FIS App for grade 3, 4 and 5 on 06-06-2021 at 12 noon for commencement of online classes." read a message from a school in Bachupally. Similar messages were sent from other schools in the City. A few have been conducting classes since June 4 with timings between 8 am and 3 pm.

Parents said the messages from schools once again showed that they don't care and do not follow any government orders.

Kishore, a parent of a class XII student, approached the District Education Officer and the Regional Joint Director, as the school asked his ward to discontinue classes till he clears fee dues. "The online classes have begun from today for my son. But they did not provide a link for classes, citing 70 per cent of fee to be paid. Schools have been violating GO 46 seeking full payment. On the other hand, they defy GOs on summer holidays for students. To collect the entire fee from parents, they have been taking major steps against government orders," he told The Hans India.

"We have been getting reports that online classes have been started by schools despite the State Government announcing an official summer vacation." Said V Sharma of the Indian Parents' Association (IPA).

Srikanth, a parent of a class V student, said schools have started physical education and activity classes. "Most schools which are disobeying orders are from Medchal district. Many are gradually opening, but we might be unaware."

When contacted, Hyderabad DEO R Rohini said schools must follow GOs. She asked parents the list of schools that are conducting online classes, defying orders.