SCR holds safety review meeting

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a safety review meeting on train operations and the progress of various developmental works across the zone on Monday.

During the meeting, the primary focus was on ensuring the safe running of trains and strictly adhering to safety procedures. Furthermore, regular counselling for staff involved in train operations, including loco pilots and assistant loco pilots, was emphasised.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, stressed the installation of CCTV surveillance in major railway yards to deter miscreant activities and protect railway assets. He also reviewed the stock position of smoke detectors and fire extinguishers across the zone, instructing officials to ensure sufficient stocks of all fire safety equipment. Later, senior officials, along with the general manager, SCR, held a detailed review meeting on the progress of ongoing work across the zone.