SCR officials inspect Kacheguda-Kurnool Section

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted an inspection of the Kacheguda-Kurnool Section of Hyderabad Division on Wednesday.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge) along with senior officials commenced the inspection from Umdanagar to Timmapur section and reviewed track safety aspects, passenger amenities available, station master office and the circulating area were reviewed by the official at Timmapur Railway Station.

They also inspected the railway station and inspected the station premises, examined the quality of food items at refreshments stall on platform no 1 and inspected the Dupadu Railway station.

Weekly spl trains between various destinations

In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will be extending few weekly special trains between Secunderabad-Narasapur and Tirupati-Hyderabad in August.

Secunderabad-Narasapur (no.07631) will depart from Secunderabad at 11.30 pm and arrive Narasapur at 8.35 am on the next day. The dates of journey are August 6,13 and 20.

Hyderabad-Tirupati (no.07509) will depart from Hyderabad at 4.35 pm and arrive Tirupati at 5.30 am on the next day. The train will ply on August 6,13 and 20.

Tirupati-Hyderabad (no.07510) will depart from Tirupati at 11.50 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 12.30 pm on the next day. The train will service on August 7,14 and 21.