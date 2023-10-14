Live
Just In
SCR presented ‘Man of the Month’ safety awards to staff
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday presented ‘Man of the Month’ safety awards to 12 employees who have shown alertness and dedication to their duty over the SCR zone.
According to SCR officials, the employees belonged to various categories like loco pilots, station masters, technicians, point men, key/gate men and track maintainers and others.
Later, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, conducted a detailed review of the safety of train operations over the zone and instructed the officials to focus on safety-related works such as the provision of additional loop lines, doubling and tripling works. During the meeting he reviewed minor incidents like brake bindings, asset failures, loading of cement, food grains, coal and other commodities.