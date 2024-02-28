Live
SCR presents ‘Man of the Month’ safety awards
Hyderabad: General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, South Central Railway (SCR), presented ‘Man of the Month’ safety awards to 12 employees who have shown alertness and dedication to their duty over the zone during a safety review meeting on Tuesday.
According to SCR officials, the employees belonged to various categories like loco pilots, station masters, technicians, points men, key/gate men, and track maintainers.
Later, the General Manager, SCR, and senior railway officials conducted a detailed review of the safety of train operations over the zone and also reviewed commodities such as loading coal, cement, iron ore, food grain, fertiliser, and other commodities.
