SCR presents ‘Man of the Month’ safety awards

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) general manager, Arun Kumar Jain, presented ‘Man of the Month’ Safety awards to eight employees who have shown alertness and dedication to their duty over the zone during a safety review meeting on Monday.

According to SCR officials, the employees belonged to various categories, like loco pilots, station masters, technicians, point men, key/gate men, and track maintainers.

Later, Arun Kumar Jain and senior railway officials conducted a detailed review on the monsoon precautions. He instructed them to monitor levels of water flow at railway bridges and keep watch on landsliding at vulnerable locations. He asked the officials to replace the old water tanks wherever required. He reviewed the progress of Foot Over Bridges (FOB) repairs over the zone and directed them to complete the work within the target time to ease passenger flow on the FOBs.