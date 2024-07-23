Live
- Prof Murthy takes charge as AKU in-charge VC
- Hyderabad: FGG writes to govt on stray menace
- Sri Padarajamutt chief Pontiff visits Tirumala
- HC impleads UGC in PIL to hold LLB, LLM exams before July every year
- RRR shakes hand with Jagan, requests him not to skip House
- Five districts on edge as Godavari flood water rises
- Pushpa Yagam held at Appalayagunta
- Sivanna sails through tough tide against YSRCP
- Godavari flood flows beyond the second warning level at Dowleswaram
- From industrialist to industries minister
Just In
SCR presents ‘Man of the Month’ safety awards
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) general manager, Arun Kumar Jain, presented ‘Man of the Month’ Safety awards to eight employees who have shown...
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) general manager, Arun Kumar Jain, presented ‘Man of the Month’ Safety awards to eight employees who have shown alertness and dedication to their duty over the zone during a safety review meeting on Monday.
According to SCR officials, the employees belonged to various categories, like loco pilots, station masters, technicians, point men, key/gate men, and track maintainers.
Later, Arun Kumar Jain and senior railway officials conducted a detailed review on the monsoon precautions. He instructed them to monitor levels of water flow at railway bridges and keep watch on landsliding at vulnerable locations. He asked the officials to replace the old water tanks wherever required. He reviewed the progress of Foot Over Bridges (FOB) repairs over the zone and directed them to complete the work within the target time to ease passenger flow on the FOBs.