SCR swiftly restores railway tracks damaged due to rains

Hyderabad: Railway tracks that were badly impacted by torrential rain have been restored by South Central Railway (SCR) in the Intekanne-Kesamudram and Tadla Pusapalli-Mahbubabad sections.

According to SCR officials, heavy rains and a significant discharge of floodwater from upstream tanks damaged railway tracks at 15 locations between the Intekanne-Kesamudram and Tadla Pusapalli-Mahbubabad sections.

The railway track was breached at eight locations in the Tadla Pusapalli–Mahbubabad section and at seven locations in the Intekanne–Kesamudram section. A total of 30,000 cubic meters of soil, 5,000 cubic meters of ballast, and 6,000 cubic meters of special consolidation soil were used for track restoration. Restoration work on the Intekanne-Kesamudram and Tadla Pusapalli-Mahbubabad sections has been conducted on a war footing, with continuous 24/7 operations to ensure the earliest possible restoration of the tracks.

Simultaneously, the damage at all eight locations on the up and down lines of the Tadla Pusapalli–Mahbubabad section was successfully restored by September 3. An empty rake of train no 12296 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Sanghamitra Express was operated on the restored section from Kesamudram to Mahbubabad, and the line has been declared fit for train traffic.

One monsoon special train (boulders and sandbags), 12 Hitachis, six JCBs, 10 tractors, 20 tippers, one utility track vehicle, one Duomatic tamping machine, one dynamic stabilisation machine, one multipurpose tamping machine, and around 350 skilled labourers were involved in the restoration work in the section, said a senior officer, SCR.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, commended the safety staff, including trackmen on night patrol, for their alertness and prompt actions that prevented any untoward incidents during the night. Due to the alertness of staff, all the trains have been regulated at various stations en route.