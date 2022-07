SCR to restore daily passenger trains

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will be restoring few daily passenger trains.

Kacheguda-Nizamabad (no.07596) will depart from Kacheguda at 9.50 am and arrive Nizamabad at 1.55 pm.

The train will be restored from July 22. Secunderabad-Warangal (no.67264) will be restored from July 25, it will depart from Secunderaabd at 9.35 am and arrive Warangal at 1.15 pm.

Secunderabad-Vikarabad (no.57605) will restore from August 17, it will depart from Secunderabad at 7.40 am and arrive Vikarabad at 9.40 am.