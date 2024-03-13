SCR to run Holi special trains

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush during the Holi festival season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

Train no 07221 (Secunderabad-Darbhanga) will depart on March 21 from Secunderabad at 7 pm and arrive at Darbhanga at 10 pm on the next day.

Train no 07222 (Darbhanga-Secunderabad) will depart on March 23 from Darbhanga at 11:30am and arrive at Secunderabad at 4:50am on the next day. Train no 07227 (Hyderabad–Patna) will depart on March 22 from Hyderabad at 4:10 pm and arrive at Patna at 4:50 am on the next day. Train no 07228 (Patna-Hyderabad) will depart on March 24 from Patna at 5 am and arrive at Hyderabad at 1:30 pm on the next day.