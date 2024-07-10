SCR to run special trains

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of pilgrims attending the 47th anniversary celebrations of Urs-e-Shareef of the Great Saint Hazrath Khwaja Syed Mohammed Badesha Quadri Chisthi Yamani on July 20 at Halkatta Shareef near Wadi Junction, SCR will run a few unreserved special trains.

Train no 07175 (Hyderabad-Wadi) will depart from Hyderabad at 10:05 am and arrive at Wadi at 3:30 pm.

Train no 07176 (Wadi-Hyderabad) will depart from Wadi at 4:20 pm and arrive in Hyderabad at 9:20 pm. The date of the journey is July 20.

These special trains will stop at Begumpet, Sanatnagar, Hafeezpet, Lingampalli, Nagalapalli, Shankarpalli, Gullaguda, Chitgidda, Vikarabad, Godamgura, Dharur, Rukmapur, Tadur, Mantatti, Nawandgi, Kurgunta, Seram, Malkhaid Rd and Chittapur stations in both directions.

These special trains will consist of 18 general second-class coaches.