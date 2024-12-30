  • Menu
SCR to run special trains for Velankanni festival

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of the Velankanni festival in view of New Year celebrations, South Central Railway (SCR) to run special trains between Secunderabad - Velankanni – Secunderabad.

Train no -07125 (Secunderabad – Velankanni) will depart from Secunderabad at 8 pm and arrive at Velankanni at 7:30 pm and date of the journey is on December 30. Train no -07126 (Velankanni – Secunderabad) will depart from Velankanni at 11 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 10:45 pm and date of journey is on January 1.

These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikudi, Sattanapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellur, Gudur, Renigunta, Malpakkam, Katpadi, Vellure Cantt, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Mayiladuturai, Thiruvarur and Nagappattinam stations in both the directions. These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and general second class coaches.

