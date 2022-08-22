  • Menu
SCR to run spl trains between various destinations

SCR to run spl trains between various destinations
Highlights

In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various directions.

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various directions. Hyderabad-Nagarsole (no.07050) will depart from Hyderabad at 7 am and arrive Nagarsole at 9.25 am on the next day.

The date of journey is August 27. Nagarsole-Hyderabad (no.07051) will depart from Nagarsole at 10 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 1 pm on the next day. The train will ply on August 28. These special trains will stop at Lingampally, Vikkarabad, Zaheerabad, Bidar, Bhalki, Udgir, Latur road, Parli, Gangakher, Parbhani, Selu, Partur, Jalna and Aurangabad stations in both the directions.

Hyderabad-Yesvantpur (no.07483) will depart from Hyderabad at 7.20 pm and arrive Yesvantpur at 10.30 am on the next day. The date of journey is August 25. Yesvantpur- Hyderabad (no.07484) will depart from Yesvantpur at 4.15 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 7.30 am on the next day. The train will ply on August 26.

These special trains will halt at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Raichur, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both the directions. Hyderabad-Jaipur (no.07115) will run every Friday from September 2 to 30, Jaipur-Hyderabad (no.07116) will service every Sunday from September 4 to October 2.

