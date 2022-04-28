SCR to run weekly summer spls to various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during summer season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run weekly special trains between various destinations. Hyderabad-Tirupati Train (no.07509) will depart from Hyderabad at 4.35 pm and arrive Tirupati at 5.30 am. The train will ply on April 30, May7,14,21 and 28. Tirupati-Hyderabad (no.07510) will depart from Tirupati at 11.50 pm and arrive Tirupati at 12.30 pm. The dates of journey are May 3,10,17,24 and 31.

These special trains will halt at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla (no stop for no. 07510), Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions. Secunderabad-Kakinada Town (no.07193) will depart from Secunderabad at 11.55 pm and arrive Kakinada Town at 10.10 am.

This train will ply on April 30 and May7,14,21 and 28. Kakinada Town-Secunderabad (no.07194) will depart from Kakinada Town at 9.45pm and arrive Secunderabad at 8 am. The dates of journey are May 1,8,15,22 and 29. These special trains will stop at Kazipet, Warngal, Khammam, Rayanapudu, Eluru, Tadepalligidem, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations.

These trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper and general second class coaches.