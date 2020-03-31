Scribes distribute vegetables to police, sanitation staff at Nalgonda

Halia (Nalgonda): In a kind gesture, journalists of Anumula mandal of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency distributed 5 kgs vegetables to each to about 100 municipal sanitation staff and police. MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah distributed the vegetables at a programme in Halia on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, MLA Narsimhaiah stated the sanitation staff, police and scribes are playing a key role to make the government's lockdown a grand success.

He appreciated the scribes over their service and commitment in bringing the information about lockdown to the general public from time-to-time and alerting both the administration and people's representatives by reporting facts. He urged the people to maintain social distance and advised to go outside to purchase essential commodities only during the lockdown period.

CI Chandra Shekar, MRO M Manga, Municipal Chairperson Parvatamma, Press Club president, secretary Balakrishna, Venkat Reddy, local journalists, municipal sanitation staff, local police were participated.