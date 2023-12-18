Seat sharing woes for INDIA bloc

Hyderabad: With just about over 100 days left for the Lok Sabha elections, the major political parties, the BJP and INDIA bloc are gearing up for the general elections.

While INDIA bloc after three failed attempts is now scheduled to meet on Tuesday and the Congress Working Committee is likely to meet on December 21 to work out a strategy for the Lok Sabha elections and launch its campaign, the former AICC president Rahul Gandhi is contemplating to take up another yatra particularly from East to West. AICC sources said it would be a hybrid one. The CWC would also review the reasons for getting decimated in the recent Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

As far as the Congress is concerned, it appears to be making unemployment, recent attack on Parliament and rising prices as main issues. But the major issue that needs to be watched is will INDIA bloc succeeds in coming to an understanding and agree for seat sharing? In Punjab, where AAP is ruling, the state Congress is not willing to go with it even if the AICC wants. In Delhi also an understanding regarding seat sharing between AAP and Congress is going to be a troublesome issue despite INDIA bloc aim to project a unified front with the theme "Main Nahin, Hum" (We, Not Me) ahead of the 2024 polls.

In West Bengal again will TMC agree to forego its seats? According to TMC sources, on its own it could win over 20 seats out of total of 42. So the question is how many seats will Mamata Didi leave for Congress and CPM? The BJP claims that they would win around 17 seats in West Bengal.

If the INDIA alliance partners lose the seats which Mamata would share with them would it not be a setback for her and the opposition?

What would happen in Uttar Pradesh? Will Samajwadi Party, which vowed to take revenge as Congress ditched them in MP assembly elections, agree to share seats and how many can the alliance win? Pollsters predict that the INDIA bloc would be in single digit. In Maharashtra, the regional parties are stronger than BJP and INDIA bloc. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala too, BJP cannot expect good show. It is keeping its fingers crossed in Andhra Pradesh since the anti-incumbency factor against YSRCP is very high on whom the BJP had been counting for past five years.