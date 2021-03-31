SEC to hold polls to gram panchayats whose results are nullified

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission has begun the process of taking up elections in the places where the elected candidates of Panchayat polls did not submit the poll expenditure details within the prescribed time of 45 days.

'State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi held a video conference with the district collectors on Tuesday. As per the rule, the candidates have to submit expenditure details to the Commission within 45 days.

The SEC has initiated the process of election to fill up the vacancies resulting in disqualification of the candidates in 20 gram panchayats in nine districts, Mandal Parishads of Burgampahad in Kothagudem district, Jadcharla in Mahbubnagar district and other vacancies in the State. The SEC has asked the collectors to release the draft electoral rolls in the third week of April.

He said that the Commission would soon release the notification for identification of polling stations and also the schedule for the polls. The voters list would be provided in the latest software 'Rural 2021' on the Commission's website.

He asked the officials to prepare the ward-wise voters list as per the rules and directed them to procure the ballot boxes, indelible ink and other stationeries from the State Election Officer and Panchayat Raj Commissioner. The security arrangements should be reviewed by the police officials.