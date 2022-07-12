Second warning level in on force at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The people in the agency and temple town had got good relief from the floods on Tuesday. The floods which heated up the last three days made people panic in the agency villages and temple town Bhadrachalam also. The flood was marked at 54 feet in danger mark at Bhadrachalam in the evening hours of Monday.

At morning the day started receding very slowly and reached 52 feet on evening hours of Tuesday.



The officers were withdrawn to the third warning level and continued to the second warning level at Bhadrachalam on Tuesday.



As per CWC officers the water level was receding very slowly and it will reach the first warning level in the early hours of Wednesday.



Due to heavy rains in the upper catchment area and neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha and in Telangana the flood water reached speedily at Bhadrachalam.



Nearly 85 villages are surrounded by flood water in Bhadradri Kothaguem district.

The flood water entered to number of acres of crop in the district.

According to history of floods it was the fifth time Godavari crossed dangere level in the month of July.

The district administration made all measures in the district during the floods .



They setup rehabilitation centres in and around the district and shifted to flood victims.



The District Collector D Anudeep inspected rehabilitation centres and monitored all programmes.