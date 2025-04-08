Secret Meeting Of Mother Dairy Directors? No-confidence motion against Chairman rumoured

Bhongir: It has come to light that 11 directors from the Mother Dairy organisation, which belongs to the Milk Producers’ Mutually Aided Cooperative Society of the united Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts, held a secret meeting on Monday at the Reddy Satra Bhavan in Yadagirigutta town, reportedly to move a no-confidence motion against Mother Dairy Chairman Gudipati Madhusudhan Reddy.

Reliable sources revealed that in the past six months from when Reddy was elected as chairman, the organisation has not been paying milk bills to farmers supplying milk, nor are the employees receiving their salaries properly.

This is said to be the main reason behind the preparation for the no-confidence motion.

Mother Dairy has 15 directors from united Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda. Among them, one is the chairman, and the remaining 14 are directors.

Out of these, nine are from the Congress party and two from the BRS party.

It is reported that these directors held a secret meeting at Reddy Satra Bhavan in Yadagirigutta. Two other directors were said to have stayed away from this meeting.

Furthermore, it is said that Kallepalli Srisailam from Vangapally in Yadagirigutta Mandal and Prabhakar Reddy from Ramannapet Mandal are trying to secure the chairman’s seat, according to one of the directors who spoke to Sakshi.

It is learned that the directors of the organization first met government Whip Beerla Ilaiah, requesting his help on the matter.

In response, Ilaiah is said to have assured them he would make efforts to ensure that the pending bills are cleared soon.