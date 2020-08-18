Secunderabad: 298 cadets pass out from RPF academy

Secunderabad: Women Constable Cadets of Railway Protection Force (RPF) numbering 298 took the customary oath after eight months of rigourus training at the 7th Battalion Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) Subsidiary Training Centre, Moula-Ali, on the outskirts of the city on Monday.



RPSF Training Centre has been raised as Subsidiary Training Centre and has been shouldered with the responsibility of training the exclusively ladies' batch for the first time. The 298 RPF Lady Constable Cadets belong to 14 zones.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway (SCR), advised the women constables to go forward in their carrier with full enthusiasm. Later, he presented medals and certificates of excellence to the cadets showing outstanding performance. KM Kondaiah, Commanding Officer cum Principal, 7th Battalion, RPSF Training Centre, was present. Live streaming of the event through YouTube channel was also arranged for the families of recruits due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.