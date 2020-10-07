Secunderabad: 45 SCR staff declared 'Man of the Month'

Secunderabad: SCR presented 'Man of the Month 'safety awards to 45 SCR employees for showing alertness in the duty and taking timely action to prevent unsafe conditions. Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR presented the awards during a virtual safety meeting held on Tuesday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.



General Manager virtually presented the 'Man of the month' safety awards to 45 employees of the zone. The employees belonging to various categories like loco pilots, Station Masters, Technicians, Points Man, Key Man, TrackMan, Gate Man, etc. the awards have been received by 08 employees of Secunderabad division, 04 employees of Hyderabad division, 11 employees of Vijayawada division, 08 employees of Guntakal division and 14 employees of Nanded division from the hands of the concerned Divisional Railway Managers, said a senior officer of SCR.

Also, a review meeting was conducted on Business Development Units (BDU's) and the GM emphasised on the consistent efforts to identify the new avenues of freight traffic and new customers/traders to enhance the loading. The meeting conducted a detailed review of all the safety measures being implanted in train operations and maintenance of punctuality for both passenger and freight trains.

B B Singh, Additional General Manager and Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all the six divisions viz, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded Divisions also participated in the virtual meeting