Secunderabad Cantonment Board asked to emulate GHMC, adopt b-PASS

: Recently, the Telangana government introduced TS-b Pass (Telangana state building permission approval and self-certificate system) that would allow hassle-free online permission for buildings, but there is no such implementation and any other relaxation for building constructions in Secunderabad Cantonment Board limits.

For many years, the board members have recommending suggestions on new building bylaws to the Minister of Defence (MoD), but nothing has been implemented yet. They also decided to propose a TS-b Pass online programme for the SCB jurisdiction at the upcoming board meeting.

"Two years back I have made a recommendation regarding exclusion of car parking space and washroom from floor space index (FSI) that would be 30 to 40 per cent beneficial for people, and also requested for additional FSI. As the FSI is 1.5 at present, we have requested for additional of 0.5 that would help people in building another floor.

Even as GHMC has got permission from the government for construction of ground and plus five, there is no response from the DoM to our propeosal. It would be better if SCB also adopts online permission for building construction what the state government has done," said Maheshwar Reddy, SCB ward member-1.

"Many times at the board meetings I requested for removing airport NOC permission as this takes a lot of time, as residents first have to get NOC from airport than submit it at the SCB office, and then wait for permission for months.

We also requested that permission be giving for building construction within 30 working days. Recently I also proposed online portal not only for building permission also for other civic issues also but they were no response for any proposals," said Keshav Reddy, SCB ward member-2.

"I have many times proposed at the board meeting s to remove common areas from FSI. We are trying to get it and hopefully before the upcoming the election, we would get new building bylaws for Cantonment," said J Loknadham, SCB ward member- 8.

"Very soon, the SCB is going to adopt TS-b Pass online programme which is a revolution in the municipality administration and SCB will soon follow what the Telangana government has introduced. We will recommend this initiative at the upcoming board meeting to DoM," said J Ramakrishna, the vice president, SCB.