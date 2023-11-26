  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela conducts roadshow in Bollaram

Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela conducts roadshow in Bollaram
x
Highlights

Secunderabad Cantonment constituency Congress MLA candidate VENELA conducted a road show as part of election campaign in Bollaram, Holy Trinity...

Secunderabad Cantonment constituency Congress MLA candidate VENELA conducted a road show as part of election campaign in Bollaram, Holy Trinity Church, CSI wesley church, Anna Nagar, Lohiya, Addaguutta and ward 8 in Sunday.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X