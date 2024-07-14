Live
Secunderabad cantonment MLA Ganesh Joins Bonala Festival Celebrations at Praja Bhavan
Secunderabad Cantonment Legislator Shri Ganesh Garu joined the festivities of the Mahankali Bonala festival at the Nalla Pochamma Temple in Praja Bhavan.
On Sunday, Secunderabad Cantonment Legislator Shri Ganesh Garu joined the festivities of the Mahankali Bonala festival at the Nalla Pochamma Temple in Praja Bhavan. The event, organized by Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka, was attended by GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi Garu, MLAs, Corporation Chairman, Senior Congress Leaders, and other dignitaries.
The Bonala festival, a traditional celebration in Telangana, was marked with vibrant colors, music, and dance performances. Shri Ganesh Garu expressed his joy at being a part of the festivities and praised the cultural significance of the event.
The presence of esteemed leaders and officials at the Bonala festival highlighted the unity and spirit of community celebrations. The event served as a platform for fostering camaraderie and strengthening bonds among the people of the region.