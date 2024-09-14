Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh Welcomes AICC Secretary Vishwanathan Perumal at Shamshabad Airport

Live
Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh extended a warm welcome to Vishwanathan Perumal, the newly appointed AICC Secretary in charge, upon his arrival at Shamshabad Airport from Delhi.
Hyderabad : Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh extended a warm welcome to Vishwanathan Perumal, the newly appointed AICC Secretary in charge, upon his arrival at Shamshabad Airport from Delhi. The occasion saw the MLA leading a sizable contingent of Congress leaders and activists, showcasing a united front within the party.
In a gesture of respect and hospitality, Vishwanathan Perumal was honored with a traditional shawl and garland at the airport. The welcoming party featured prominent Congress leaders, dedicated women workers, and members of the Jewish Congress community, all of whom played a role in making the event a lively and significant occasion.
The gathering not only underscored Sriganesh's ability to rally support but also highlighted the Congress party's commitment to fostering unity and collaboration among its members in the region.