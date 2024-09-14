  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh Welcomes AICC Secretary Vishwanathan Perumal at Shamshabad Airport

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh Welcomes AICC Secretary Vishwanathan Perumal at Shamshabad Airport
x
Highlights

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh extended a warm welcome to Vishwanathan Perumal, the newly appointed AICC Secretary in charge, upon his arrival at Shamshabad Airport from Delhi.

Hyderabad : Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh extended a warm welcome to Vishwanathan Perumal, the newly appointed AICC Secretary in charge, upon his arrival at Shamshabad Airport from Delhi. The occasion saw the MLA leading a sizable contingent of Congress leaders and activists, showcasing a united front within the party.


In a gesture of respect and hospitality, Vishwanathan Perumal was honored with a traditional shawl and garland at the airport. The welcoming party featured prominent Congress leaders, dedicated women workers, and members of the Jewish Congress community, all of whom played a role in making the event a lively and significant occasion.

The gathering not only underscored Sriganesh's ability to rally support but also highlighted the Congress party's commitment to fostering unity and collaboration among its members in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick